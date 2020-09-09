Mrs South Africa teams up with Arena Holdings

Arena Holdings, the publisher of the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Sowetan, Business Day and other prominent titles, is now the media partner for Mrs South Africa, the country's largest pageant for married women.

Joani Johnson, CEO of Mrs South Africa, described the pageant as “a life-changing journey for the women who enter this renowned women's empowerment programme”.

According to the pageant website, “the platform that Mrs South Africa creates for these women is significant in every way and creates a ripple effect across our beautiful country. Through the journey, women ... learn that you are never too old to follow your dreams and be the voice of change.”