Busiswa and Sho Madjozi to share a stage with Chris Brown and Rick Ross at Afro Nation.

Busiswa and Sho Madjozi are set to represent Mzansi at the prestigious international afro-beats festival Afro Nation 2021 next year, alongside Chris Brown and Rick Ross.

Some of us have a dream team in fantasy football, but for those of us living for the beat, there is nothing more exciting than seeing all our favourite artists at once!

Afro Nation announced its star-studded line-up this week, getting fans hyped up for the “world’s biggest afro-beats festival” in Portugal, 2021.

Besides Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Sho and Busiswa, the festival will be headlined by French Montana, Davido and Burna Boy.