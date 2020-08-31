Post announcing Chadwick Boseman's death becomes 'most liked tweet ever'

The tweet announcing US actor Chadwick Boseman's death has become the most liked tweet ever, Twitter confirmed.

On Saturday, the world woke up to the shocking news of Boseman's death after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The actor's family shared the news on his social media pages, sparking an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and fans.

Twitter later confirmed that the message on its platform has become the “most liked tweet ever” with more than seven million likes within two days. The social media giant added that this was a “tribute fit for a king”.