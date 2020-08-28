Entertainment

R Kelly allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate in jail cell

By TimesLIVE - 28 August 2020 - 15:59
R Kelly's lawyers said there have been 'conflicting' reports about the extent of the injuries he sustained when he was attacked by a fellow prisoner.
According to R Kelly’s attorneys, the former singer convicted of sexual assault  was allegedly attacked in his Illinois jail cell.

CNN reported that the incident occurred when Kelly was sitting on his bed and an inmate started to punch him. Guards at the US correctional facility intervened to stop the attack.

Kelly’s attorneys said there are “conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries”, and said his legal team did not receive information from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center or from the former singer himself.

R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 ...
4 months ago

