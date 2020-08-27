Huawei P40 lite 5G: a powerful gaming smartphone that’s good for selfies too

There’s nothing quite like unboxing a new smartphone — peeling off that protective layer, discovering what bits and bobs are included, slotting in your SIM card ... and then there’s the actual feel of the device sitting in your hands and the first time you power it on.

Tech is truly addictive and Huawei’s P40 lite 5G will make you swoon with its beautifully glossy design and high-end features.

You’re beautiful

Powered by a Kirin 820 AI chip set, Huawei has put together a mid-range smartphone that performs, and then some. There are some standout details — having a power button on the side which has a built-in fingerprint reader and dual-SIM tray is smart.

But if you’re specifically after a smartphone for social media, you’ll be impressed by the phone’s 64-megapixel AI quad camera at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera. With the P40 lite 5G you’re getting four cameras and an incredible variety of shooting modes enhanced with artificial intelligence to make sure your pictures pop.

We particularly like the macro lens (for those extra-close shots), the bokeh option (for beautiful details) and Huawei’s Super Selfie Night Mode. When you’re taking a front-facing pic, Super Selfie Night Mode instantly brightens your face, and in places where it’s a bit dimmer, automatically adjusts the lighting, saturation and contrast with multi-frame fusion technology.

The result? Selfies for social that will get noticed, and professional-looking portraits you didn’t know were possible using a mobile phone.

Great for games

But the P40 lite 5G isn’t simply for social media: it has some really impressive features which could make it the ideal smartphone if you’re into gaming on-the-go. Both lightweight and comfortable to hold, the P40 lite 5G has a crisp 6.5-inch screen and large 4000mAh battery — more than enough to get you through the day. It also has fast charging (something Huawei calls SuperCharge) which means if you’re low on power it only takes 30 minutes to recharge 70% and get back in the game.

Smooth smartphone gameplay requires HD graphics, and the P40 lite 5G has high frame rates with no lag thanks to a new-generation GPU Turbo that consumes surprisingly little power. Simply put, you can keep gaming for longer.

There are loads of games you’ll want to download in Huawei’s AppGallery, but to get you started we’ve picked five of our favourites ...

1. Asphalt 9: Legends — Epic Arcade Car Racing Game

One of the most hyperrealistic arcade racing games, Asphalt 9 lets you drive a roster of real hypercars for you to drive from renowned car manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini. Compete in more than 60 seasons and 800 events, customise your car and create your own online community of like-minded racer friends.

2. World of Tanks Blitz MMO

Choose a tank and become a battlefield hero with an enormous world of tanks — more than 350 different combat vehicles, 25 battle arenas and the ability to tune your vehicle to match your play style. World of Tanks Blitz MMO is a free-to-play FPS (first-person shooter) with unpredictable combat and jam-packed in-game events.

3. Block Puzzle Jewel

Like Tetris? You’ll love this puzzle game which works in the same way. Simple but nerve-racking, the goal is to drop blocks to create and destroy full lines on the screen both vertically and horizontally ... and don’t forget to keep the blocks from filling the screen.

4. Ms. PAC-MAN

Re-live those classic gameplay moments with Ms. PAC-MAN. This is pure 8-bit arcade action with a retro soundtrack to match. You know the drill: move Ms. PAC-MAN through a maze to eat all the pac-dots and fruits while avoiding the Ghost Gang ... or turn them blue by eating a power pellet to chomp on them.

5. Golden Farm

Cute, colourful and endlessly customisable, Golden Farm is all about sowing and growing, breeding and building, trading and buying ready-made. It’s a sweet strategy game that will see you turning a small plot of fallow land into a farming empire. You can compete with friends, visit other farms and more.

Huawei’s sleek-looking P40 lite 5G is a mid-range smartphone to be reckoned with and its ability to connect to a 5G network is a huge plus considering its price point. It doesn’t make a difference if you’re an early adopter, if you’re looking for a smartphone with impressive camera features, or just a great gaming device: it can do it all ... and beautifully.

Pick up the Huawei P40 lite 5G from the Huawei Store for only R9,499 and get the Huawei Freebuds and the Huawei 40W SuperCharge Charger included in the deal.

