Umhlobo Wenene's Bavuma to make TV debut

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 23 August 2020 - 14:11

Mafa Bavuma is known by Umhlobo Wenene listeners for his infectious laugh on the station's breakfast show, however they will soon get to see him on their television sets.

Bavuma, 38, will make his acting debut in a local television series called Blood Psalms. The series  is based on SA’s pre-colonial mythology and will be broadcast on Showmax next year. The series was shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the North West  and it tells a powerful story of a fierce teenage African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars...

