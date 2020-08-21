New Market Theatre boss' sacrifices pay off
Newly appointed Market Theatre Foundation (MTF) chief executive Tshiamo Mokgadi does not regret leaving a high-paying job in the television industry to join the Newtown institution as an intern.
Fifteen years ago, Mokgadi was a casting director for popular SABC soapie Generations, but left the job to join the Market Theatre on a one-year trainee contract because she was searching for professional fulfillment. After spending years at the institution, she left for greener pastures, only to return matured and equipped to be a CEO. ..
