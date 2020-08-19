Mbongeni Ngema's ex-wife regrets assaulting Leleti Khumalo

Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, who has revealed through her “tell-all” book that she assaulted actress Leleti Khumalo for allegedly being involved in an adulterous relationship with ex-hubby Mbongeni Ngema, says she is not proud of what she did.



But Nduneni-Ngema said while she has no problem with apologising to Khumalo, “she also needs to apologise to me for putting me in that situation”...