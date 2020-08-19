Mbongeni Ngema's ex-wife regrets assaulting Leleti Khumalo
Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, who has revealed through her “tell-all” book that she assaulted actress Leleti Khumalo for allegedly being involved in an adulterous relationship with ex-hubby Mbongeni Ngema, says she is not proud of what she did.
But Nduneni-Ngema said while she has no problem with apologising to Khumalo, “she also needs to apologise to me for putting me in that situation”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.