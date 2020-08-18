Entertainment

Mary Twala movie to open Durban film festival

By Patience Bambalele - 18 August 2020 - 09:50

A film starring the late thespian Mary Twala will open this year’s Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) which runs from September 10 to 20.

Titled This is not a Burial, But a Resurrection is a film set in rural Lesotho, where Twala plays the leading role of Mantoa who fights attempts forced  removal of her village to make way for dam construction. The film is co-produced by South African Lesotho and Italian personnel and directed by Germany-based Lesotho national, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese...

