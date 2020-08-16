Soweto TV follows lives of four dating women amid Covid-19
Soweto TV is airing its first original reality show, Single in Soweto, which chronicles the dating world during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The four-part show that debuted on Thursday sees cameras follow the lives of four women, Bathabile Dlodlo, Six Nyamane, Mosa Kaiser and Sindile Ramabele...
