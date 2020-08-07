Entertainment

Radio 2000 raises profile of female presenters

07 August 2020 - 08:51

Radio 2000 will be launching a campaign called First Ladies of the Airwaves where the station plans to profile its female presenters to highlight women's success stories as well as focus on sticky issues of gender-based violence (GBV) and discrimination.

According to the station's acting manager, Hazel Tlhabanyane, each show's female presenter is going to be expected to adopt a province just as Nonala Tose, who co-presents the breakfast show with Bongani Mtolo, has already adopted Mpumalanga and Free State provinces...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X