Radio 2000 raises profile of female presenters
Radio 2000 will be launching a campaign called First Ladies of the Airwaves where the station plans to profile its female presenters to highlight women's success stories as well as focus on sticky issues of gender-based violence (GBV) and discrimination.
According to the station's acting manager, Hazel Tlhabanyane, each show's female presenter is going to be expected to adopt a province just as Nonala Tose, who co-presents the breakfast show with Bongani Mtolo, has already adopted Mpumalanga and Free State provinces...
