Motsoaledi Setumo dumps Motsweding after 'tension' with LTK
Motsoaledi Setumo says "tension" between her and radio co-presenter Lucky "LTK" Komanisi made it easy to dump Motsweding FM just four months after joining the popular afternoon drive show.
The former The Queen actress's last show on Motsweding FM was on Friday as she plans to return to television with an undisclosed new project...
