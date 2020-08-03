FREE | Hear Tumi Morake and other women in film at Reel Respect

Just in time for Women’s Day, Empire Entertainment and the Sowetan Women’s Club present Reel Respect, an opportunity to engage influential women working in film and television as they talk about their careers and the industry.

Our panel members are Liesl Tommy, the South African-born director who is directing the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect; Helen Kuun, CEO of Indigenous Film Distribution; and Tumi Morake, the star of the local film Seriously Single, all hosted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga.

Join the virtual conversation and share in the insights of this amazing panel of women.

The details

Date: Thursday, August 6 2020

Time: 4.30pm

>> Click here to register for this FREE event