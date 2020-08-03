Entertainment

FREE | Hear Tumi Morake and other women in film at Reel Respect

Join us on August 6 for this virtual event hosted by Empire Entertainment and the Sowetan Women’s Club

03 August 2020 - 09:47
Tumi Morake, star of the local film Seriously Single, joins the panel at Reel Respect this week.
Tumi Morake, star of the local film Seriously Single, joins the panel at Reel Respect this week.
Image: Alaister Russell

Just in time for Women’s Day, Empire Entertainment and the Sowetan Women’s Club present Reel Respect, an opportunity to engage influential women working in film and television as they talk about their careers and the industry.

Our panel members are Liesl Tommy, the South African-born director who is directing the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect; Helen Kuun, CEO of Indigenous Film Distribution; and Tumi Morake, the star of the local film Seriously Single, all hosted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga.

Join the virtual conversation and share in the insights of this amazing panel of women.

The details

Date: Thursday, August 6 2020
Time: 4.30pm

>> Click here to register for this FREE event

Watch the trailer for Respect:

Trending

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X