Local female musos pay tribute to songstresses who inspired them

Boity, Nadia Nakai, Elaine and Nandi Madida are kicking off the Women's Month on a very high note.

As part of the Visionary Women campaign that is running for a second year on Apple Music, the local female musicians have compiled a playlist of female artists who have influenced and shaped them.

Boity, who has released rap hits Wuz Dat? and Bakae, has on her playlist Wololo by Babes Wodumo, At Your Best (You Are Love) by Aliyah, Brand New Me by Alicia Key, Sweet Love by Anita Baker and Stronger Than Me by Amy Winehouse.

"These are the queens that raised me, cheered and motivated me through my toughest days, celebrated some of my memorable milestones with me and inspired me daily," Potchefstroom-born Boity says.

Nakai's curated list features Zabalaza by Thandiswa Mazwai, Forgive Them Father by Lauryn Hill, The Sweetest Taboo by Sade, Spirit by Beyoncé and Needed Me by Rihanna.

"They've shaped my personality and confidence and have been the soundtrack to many monumental moments in my life, like the first kiss, first date or first cry and heartbreak," Nakai says.