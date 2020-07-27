'Gone with the Wind' actress Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Olivia de Havilland, who has died in Paris at the age of 104, starred in dozens of films including Gone with the Wind and was one of the last links with Hollywood's golden era.

Sister of another Hollywood starlet Joan Fontaine, double Oscar winner de Havilland embodied the glamour of the 1930s and 1940s silver screen, acting alongside Errol Flynn, Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh.

"If you can be dignified in an all-star epic about insect apocalypse — which she was — you can be dignified anywhere and everywhere," wrote film critic Nigel Andrews in the Financial Times in 2016, referring to her part in The Swarm (1978).

"That was de Havilland's ace as a star. Dignity everywhere."