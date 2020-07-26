Remembering Sipho Gumede: 'When I was young he used to braid my hair' - Mantombi

Late jazz legend Sipho Gumede's endless love for his first child Mantombi inspired him to compose one of the biggest songs of his career.

Perhaps the success of the sweet sincere melody was because of the way we were enchanted by this Zulu man's ability to weave tenderness and warmth for his child into the song.

Many jazz lovers have said that Mantombi is the song that lets us see into the genius that is bass guitarist Sipho Gumede, and as a fledgling fan I am inclined to agree.

Today is the anniversary of his death. Sixteen years ago, he died suddenly from lung cancer, leaving behind his wife Fikiswa and his children Mantombi, 43, Sifiso, 29, Nozipho, 28, Nonthuthuzelo, 19, and Fikile, 17.

Muse Mantombi remembers him as a present father who taught his children to love their African roots.

"He was very strict and set in his ways," says Mantombi. "He was a proud Zulu man and taught me the importance of connecting to my ancestors and putting family first." For most of her teenage years, Mantombi was raised single handedly by her father which strengthened their bond.

"I was initially raised in Swaziland but moved in with my dad in high school when he moved back to Durban. It was just the both of us for a very long time," she said.

Although Gumede was a traditional man, he did not stick to outdated gender roles in his home while raising his daughter. His creativity did not start and stop with music, he not only braided hair but was a masterful cook.