Kanye West's presidential run: real or for show?

US rapper Kanye West's chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump in November's presidential election has sparked anger, concern for his mental health and questions about whether he is seriously running.

Wearing a bullet-proof jacket marked "security," West broke down in tears during a rambling speech in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday that was supposed to kickstart his White House bid.

Instead, controversial comments about renowned American abolitionist Harriet Tubman enraged attendees, provoked scorn online and left political analysts scratching their heads about the mercurial musician's true intentions.

For Jeffrey McCune, who teaches a course on West at Washington University in St. Louis, the topsy-turvy nature of the event was typical of the hip-hop star.

"All things Kanye are impulsive. I have never been a fan of 'throw-your-towel-in' political entries. However, this is Kanye's brand completely," he told AFP.

With "2020" shaved onto his head, West veered between several subjects during the hour-long rant, including claiming that he had wanted his wife, Kim Kardashian, to get an abortion.

But it was his comment that "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people," that grabbed most headlines.

West "has lost his mind," tweeted historian Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero."

"HARRIET TUBMAN FREED enslaved people. You, Mr West are a jerk and not worthy of uttering Tubman's name. You have not freed anyone," Larson wrote.

Tubman is known for helping free dozens of black people from slavery by using a network of activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. She fought for the Union in the Civil War, as well.

West also told the event that he had wanted his wife to get an abortion when she was pregnant with North, their oldest daughter. He then revealed his father also had wanted to abort him.

"My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said, bursting into tears.

He later shouted, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"