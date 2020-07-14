Heavy hitter: Gift Ngoepe’s amazing journey to baseball stardom

From his humble beginnings living in the back room of a baseball clubhouse to walking out on the field as the first continental African to play Major League Baseball, Gift Ngoepe’s life sounds like it’s been taken straight out of a Hollywood script.

His story of passion meeting destiny is captured in the new documentary Africa's Home Run: The Gift Ngoepe Story, now streaming on Showmax.

We spoke to 30-year-old Gift about his journey to becoming a pro baseball player.

'Keep pushing, no matter the circumstances'

Mpho Gift Ngoepe started life in rural Limpopo, the son of a determined single mom. His mother, Maureen, moved to Johannesburg when Gift was two, living in the back room of the Randburg Mets Clubhouse in exchange for work. As a child, Gift says he noticed he had less than his more privileged friends, but he always remained positive.

“I got my optimistic attitude from my mom,” he says. “She never looked at others and what they had. She always told me to enjoy life and to keep pushing, no matter the circumstances. There were times when I looked at my friends and envied what they had. But, I knew what my mom could give me, so I didn't ask for anything more because I knew what she could and could not provide. My mom gave me everything that I needed, so why should I ask for more?”

'My mom is the reason I wanted to achieve great things'

As we see in the documentary, Gift's mom played a pivotal role in his journey to stardom, but died just when Gift was just reaching the peak of his career.