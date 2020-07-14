Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for Covid-19, her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan said Sunday just a day after he and his father, screen legend Amitabh Bachchan, were admitted to hospital with the infectious disease.

Their eight-year old daughter Aaradhya was also Covid-19 positive, he tweeted, adding that they were recovering at their home in Mumbai.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested Covid-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home... The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Abhishek said he and his father were positive but both their cases were mild.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"