Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57 from breast cancer

American actress Kelly Preston, who featured in hit films "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died from breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said Sunday.

She was 57 years old.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Hollywood star Travolta said on Instagram.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

A family representative told People Preston died Sunday morning.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," People quoted the representative as saying.