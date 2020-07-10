Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu unfazed by naysayers
Social media entertainer Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu has braved a lot of ridiculing as a petite person using her condition to entertain the public.
Nguqu, who was born and raised in Mbekweni township in Paarl, Western Cape, is fast making a name for herself as a serious entertainer.
Her funny videos that she posts on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have become welcome entertainment for social media users during lockdown.
The 33-year-old entertainer says the idea to create the funny videos and entertain people began last year after being encouraged by her cousin, who is now her manager.
The videos focus on different issues such as challenges faced by little people and people living with albinism.
Nguqu also jokes about boyfriends, using herself as a subject in the comedy skit. In one of her famous videos, she speaks about how she was forced to hide inside a big laundry after spending a night at a boyfriend's place.
"I do whatever comes to mind. Through these videos I try to motivate people living with both dwarfism and albinism. I'm able to create something that will make people relate and even imagine it happening.
"Take the story about a sleep-over at a boyfriend's place, people believe it but it was not a real story," says the outspoken entertainer.
Nguqu says her latest video speaks about the challenges of using an ATM as a little person. Nguqu explains that sometimes they are forced to go inside shops to withdraw money because the ATMs are unreachable to them.
Her biggest dream is to have a platform to motivate little people to accept and love themselves. She says she accepted her condition when she was told by doctors at the age of eight that she was no longer growing. Nguqu says she then accepted the fact that she was different from others; and this became evident when she wore the same uniform size from pre-school to standard one (grade 3).
"I could see that others were growing and I accepted that. I think my parents had already accepted that as well. When I was doing standard 6, I remember that the first week at high school was a nightmare. It was difficult for me to go out during break to play because kids would be outside making noise and just being silly.
"The second week I told myself that I was not there for them, I'm was there to study. I went outside and most of them stood around me and I was not intimidated."
The pint-sized entertainer admits that it was not easy when she was growing up with kids ridiculing her and others making fun of her. She says at some point she took a decision that she was going to accept herself as she was and ignore comments about her.
"If you make fun of me I don't stoop to your level ... I just ignore you.
"That's the reason I want a platform to be heard and motivate short people because I know it is not about being tall or short. I have realised that people always have something to say about you, whether you are tall or short. You need to understand and love yourself. No one is perfect."
Nguqu, who has been in a few films as an extra since 2014, wants to be a TV star. She featured in the films The Dark Tower, Film Light, and The Watch.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.