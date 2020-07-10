Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu unfazed by naysayers

Nguqu says her latest video speaks about the challenges of using an ATM as a little person. Nguqu explains that sometimes they are forced to go inside shops to withdraw money because the ATMs are unreachable to them.

Her biggest dream is to have a platform to motivate little people to accept and love themselves. She says she accepted her condition when she was told by doctors at the age of eight that she was no longer growing. Nguqu says she then accepted the fact that she was different from others; and this became evident when she wore the same uniform size from pre-school to standard one (grade 3).

"I could see that others were growing and I accepted that. I think my parents had already accepted that as well. When I was doing standard 6, I remember that the first week at high school was a nightmare. It was difficult for me to go out during break to play because kids would be outside making noise and just being silly.

"The second week I told myself that I was not there for them, I'm was there to study. I went outside and most of them stood around me and I was not intimidated."

The pint-sized entertainer admits that it was not easy when she was growing up with kids ridiculing her and others making fun of her. She says at some point she took a decision that she was going to accept herself as she was and ignore comments about her.

"If you make fun of me I don't stoop to your level ... I just ignore you.

"That's the reason I want a platform to be heard and motivate short people because I know it is not about being tall or short. I have realised that people always have something to say about you, whether you are tall or short. You need to understand and love yourself. No one is perfect."

Nguqu, who has been in a few films as an extra since 2014, wants to be a TV star. She featured in the films The Dark Tower, Film Light, and The Watch.