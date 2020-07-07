Artists join anti-GBV war with new songs and productions

“I believe that people who are killing women are really driven by evil spirits. I'm calling for God to please remind men about their role and guide them. We need to remember our role as men that is to love and protect.”

Maskandi group Abafana BakaMgqomeni have released a song titled Ukubulawa Kwabesifazane (meaning "the killing of women) which features Smangele Radebe. It also condemns the killing of women and children.

Jezenkulu Mseleku, one of the members of the group, said: “As members of the society and artists we felt that we need to play a role and talk to men. I will never understand why men kill women, the same people who actually make the world to exist.”

“God did not give men power to kill or beat women up; he wants us to protect women and children because they are powerless. Even when we perform, women are useful because they are the people who make shows exciting as they make a lot of noise. I know if we were to have men only in that event, the whole event will end because of a fight.”

Landless People Movement presents a stage play that tackles gender-based violence on social media.

Artist KMusic SA who has released a song titled Ukufa said: “Let's stop and fight against the brutal killings of woman and children; enough is enough.”

Vocalist, DJ and radio presenter Zain SA and seasoned gospel singer Andile B have also produced another emotional song titled Ungambulali (don’t kill her).

Singer Zahara also has been posting her song Umfazi (woman) from her album Umgodi as a dedication to all women of South Africa. The singer who has recently opened up about her own ordeal and how she was almost raped said: “After hearing President Ramaphosa speech, my heart is in such pain at the high levels of gender-based violence cases. We as women of South Africa need to stand together and fight this war.”