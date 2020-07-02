Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo mourns mom's death: 'This makes no sense'

Gospel songstress Ntokozo Mbambo and her family are in mourning after her mother died earlier this week.

Ntokozo took to her social media to announce with great sadness that her beloved mother, Nonhle Mbambo, had died. She expressed her heartbreak and overwhelming sadness in her post.

“My bestie has gone on to be with the Lord and a piece of me left with her. This makes no sense at all but through it all we are leaning on the everlasting arms of God. Thank you for all the messages of comfort during this time. Please continue to pray for us”

While the gospel star gave no details of her mother's cause of death, she revealed that she died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 30.

Ntokozo said all necessary details of the arrangements to be made to send off her mother would be shared in due course and went on to thank her family, friends and fans for their support and prayers during this difficult time.

“We thank you for comforting messages received so far and ask that you please continue to pray for our family, also that you please respect our privacy during this time of mourning.”