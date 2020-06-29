Kanye West inks Yeezy deal with Gap, whose shares surge

The struggling Gap brand has inked a deal with the mercurial Kanye West to produce a new line marrying its American clothing classics with the rapper's Yeezy designs.

The retailer Gap Inc and West's Yeezy will introduce "Yeezy Gap" in the first half of 2021, the companies said Friday.

Gap - which posted hundreds of millions in losses in 2020's first quarter and has flailed in recent years - saw its shares surge upon news of the partnership with one of entertainment's most bankable celebrities.

After gaining as much as 42 percent, Gap closed on the New York Stock Exchange Friday afternoon at a share price of $12.07, up 18.8 percent.

Under West's creative guidance, the new line will include "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points," the statement said.

The companies noted that the deal brings West's relationship to Gap "full circle," saying the billionaire entrepreneur, rapper, designer and most recently gospel singer worked at a Chicago Gap store as a teenager.

"#WESTDAYEVER," the 43-year-old tweeted, with a logo combining "YZY" with Gap's signature navy blue and white.