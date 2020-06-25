Standard Bank Joy of Jazz to take place in virtual format
One of SA’s premier jazz events, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event that takes place annually at the Sandton Convention Centre brings both international and local jazz stars onto one stage and was scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26.
T-Musicman, the company that organises the event said it has consulted and deliberated broadly to comprehend the challenges facing the country, and based on the status quo, was compelled to postpone the event until further notice.
Founder of T-Musicman Peter Tladi said: “As a leading events company, T-Musicman recognises the necessity for health and safety precautions to be taken, the need for assessing the risks associated with exposure to Covid-19, hence our continuous assessment of measures are consistent with overall national strategies and policies juxtaposed against global practices from our industry peers.
"Understandably, as a model corporate citizen for over two decades, we observe the obligations imposed on all of us that everyone should be concerned about the impact on lives of individuals which could lead to unprecedented levels of casualties and loss of life, hence some proposals from certain quarters on virtual entertainment, somehow supported by live streaming.
"The South African government has issued regulations that should be observed during the lockdown period. Part of these regulations involve the banning of public gatherings, and the closure of all places or premises normally open to the public where cultural events are hosted.”
Tladi said the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz will be considering some practical activities within the festival that will make it possible to be staged in a virtual format but not on the magnitude of the live event.
