Soweto TV staff scared of catching Covid-19 after employee tests positive

The community TV channel has confirmed to Sowetan that one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The channel said it followed all the required national health and Covid-19 rules by isolating employees who worked closely with the employee who tested positive and took all the precautions to protect other employees.

The channel, which has more than 50 employees, further said that employees who worked closely with the one who tested positive were also tested.

The channel said in a statement: “This is to confirm that a staff member at one of Soweto TV offices tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday June 17. Following the results, colleagues who worked closely with the affected colleague were notified and sent to go for medical check. Due process was followed in making sure that all those affected got medical attention and some will bring the results on Monday June 22. All matters were dealt with adequately internally and the station complied with the regulations as stipulated by the national government.”

Soweto TV said it also disinfected the workplace regularly and supplied staff with masks.

This paper contacted the infected employee and his cellphone was answered by a family member who confirmed that he was in hospital.