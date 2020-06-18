TV star Dr Musa Mthombeni backs mental health campaign

TV star and medical practitioner Dr Musa Mthombeni has joined a campaign that aims to address mental health and encourage mental strength for people to cope with life during Covid-19.

Known as "Three Word Stories", the campaign is inspired by the recent survey on the impact of Covid-19 on people's mental health.

The survey, which was conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), stated that 65% of the 1,214 respondents admitted to feeling stressed as a result of SA's lockdown.

The campaign is an initiative of Metropolitan and it also features motivational speakers like Malibonge Xaba, Hector Mathebe, Keabetswe Jan, Lehlohonolo Thoabala and Abongile Mangala.

Mthombeni said he joined the campaign because mental health has always taken a back seat to physical health, and the sad part was that there was a lot of mental health issues that manifested themselves physically.