Tribute to radio veteran Jerry Sukumani

As part of celebrating Munghana Lonene’s 55 years on air in February 2020, the station featured historical broadcasts including Sukumani’s programmes, “which still proved appealing to listeners”.

During his tenure at Munghana Lonene FM, the SABC said listeners grew very fond of him when he presented a programme called ‘Ta vutomi’ with the late Makamu, “a programme that has survived and thrived for more than five decades.” The programme is now called ‘Gongomela’ with some of the elements of the show having been split to be called ‘Xipapilwana’.

“Mr Sukumani will be remembered for the remarkable legacy that he left in the broadcasting industry. His immense contribution to radio which has stood the test of time, serves as a well of inspiration which broadcasters will continue to draw from,” said the broadcaster.