Gospel legend Sipho Makhabane leads march against women abuse
Gospel legend Sipho Makhabane on Tuesday led a march against gender-based violence.
Gospel songs and prayers were the order of the day on Anderson Street in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, as Makhabane and other gospel musicians and groups, including Donny Ngonyama, Indumiso, Abel Mhlanga and Gamelihle Mbuyane, marched against the scourge.
Makhabane's song Yehla Moya Oyingcwele was sang as they marched.
“We took the decision to write this song and perform it with some male artists in Mpumalanga to call for men to refrain from women abuse. We are saying 'not in our names', as men it’s us who have to stop this because these women are dying in the hands of men. We are calling for devine intervention because this is pure satanism that has possessed South African men. What’s very disturbing is that these men claim to love women but end up killing them, so we are calling on men not to use violence to solve problems, if they have problems in their families they should talk about them,” said Makhabane.
“We are calling for the police to act harshly against those who abuse women. We also call on our women not to tolerate any beating from their partners. Once a man starts beating you, report this because one day, he will kill you… once he starts assaulting you, please don’t think it’s some joke, that’s the start of all the violence he can unleash on you. Report to people closer to you or if needs be, go to the police,” said Makhabane.
Mbuyane said: “We are brothers and parents to females, we cannot normalise the killing of women and children by keeping quiet. It’s men who need to stand up - from the deep rural areas to the high towers of society - when women are being abused and we need to stop this as men.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.