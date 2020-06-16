Gospel legend Sipho Makhabane leads march against women abuse

Gospel legend Sipho Makhabane on Tuesday led a march against gender-based violence.

Gospel songs and prayers were the order of the day on Anderson Street in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, as Makhabane and other gospel musicians and groups, including Donny Ngonyama, Indumiso, Abel Mhlanga and Gamelihle Mbuyane, marched against the scourge.

Makhabane's song Yehla Moya Oyingcwele was sang as they marched.

“We took the decision to write this song and perform it with some male artists in Mpumalanga to call for men to refrain from women abuse. We are saying 'not in our names', as men it’s us who have to stop this because these women are dying in the hands of men. We are calling for devine intervention because this is pure satanism that has possessed South African men. What’s very disturbing is that these men claim to love women but end up killing them, so we are calling on men not to use violence to solve problems, if they have problems in their families they should talk about them,” said Makhabane.