Imbewu to get new KaMadonsela as Zwane quits

Imbewu: The Seed star Fundiswa Zwane is quitting the e.tv daily drama.

Zwane, who plays the character of KaMadonsela, the no-nonsense pastor’s wife, has been with the show since its inception in 2018.

According to e.tv statement, Zwane’s last day will be on July 29 2020. Unconfirmed reports say Zwane was let go by the show's producers after she allegedly asked for more money. Sources have also revealed that the person who will be the new KaMadonsela has apparently started shooting the new season for Imbewu. Zwane’s manager Justin Nanak has not responded to the questions sent to him regarding his client’s departure in Imbewu.

Marlon Davids, e.tv managing director, said:"The past two years have served as a true testament to who Fundi is, a strong talent in the South African TV industry. She has navigated her time at Imbewu with unmatched professionalism. We will miss her big personality, dedication to her craft, and sense of adventure. E.tv and the cast and crew of Imbewu will always treasure the time spent with Fundi.”

Speaking on her departure from the show, Zwane said in a statement: “I am proud of what meaningful business and artistic collaboration has been able to achieve over the past 2 years. I echo Marlon’s sentiments; the past 2 years have bred beautiful relationships. It has been a great journey travelled and I, like millions of South Africans, am so excited with what Imbewu will continue to achieve through this beautiful story that so many enjoy."

The channel further explained that the storyline was heading to a twisted and unexpected route.

Zwane is also a businesswoman and a founding director of The Phezulu Phambili Collective.