Yvonne Chaka Chaka announced as one of International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers vice-presidents
South African song bird and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has landed a spot in the international body of music composers.
Chaka Chaka was appointed on May 28 and announced yesterday as one of the two vice-presidents of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC).
CISAC has members in 120 countries that includes Africa and has been in existence since 1926.
Chaka Chaka, who has been in the music industry for 27 years, was appointed as a vice-president alongside Arturo Márquez, Mexico’s leading composer. The two recent appointees will join Chinese writer and producer Jia Zhang-ke and Spanish international visual artist Miquel Barceló who are also vice-presidents.
CISAC director-general Gadi Oron said: “Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez are outstanding, inspirational creators, and I’m delighted CISAC will be able to benefit from their energy and authority in campaigning for creators worldwide. They join us as vice-residents at a critical moment for CISAC’s work, with millions of creators facing loss of their livelihoods and the challenge of rebuilding their careers. We are looking forward greatly to our collaboration and their support.”
“She has become a champion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the United Nations MDG Envoy for Africa, and the Goodwill ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria Partnership. Nelson Mandela chose her as the first ambassador for his children’s fund.”
CISAC’s purpose is to protect the rights and promote the interests of creators across all regions of the world and artistic fields, music, audiovisual, drama, literature and visual arts. Its aim is to secure fair remuneration for creators for the use of their work anywhere in the world.
“In our work on global policy and legal affairs, we advocate in favour of the protection of authors’ rights/copyright, bringing the voice of creators to the heart of international legislative decision-making. We aim to foster a legislative environment that supports the cultural and creative industries, thereby contributing to both cultural diversity and economic growth worldwide,” the federation explained in its statement.
