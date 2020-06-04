Yvonne Chaka Chaka announced as one of International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers vice-presidents

CISAC director-general Gadi Oron said: “Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arturo Márquez are outstanding, inspirational creators, and I’m delighted CISAC will be able to benefit from their energy and authority in campaigning for creators worldwide. They join us as vice-residents at a critical moment for CISAC’s work, with millions of creators facing loss of their livelihoods and the challenge of rebuilding their careers. We are looking forward greatly to our collaboration and their support.”

“She has become a champion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the United Nations MDG Envoy for Africa, and the Goodwill ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria Partnership. Nelson Mandela chose her as the first ambassador for his children’s fund.”

CISAC’s purpose is to protect the rights and promote the interests of creators across all regions of the world and artistic fields, music, audiovisual, drama, literature and visual arts. Its aim is to secure fair remuneration for creators for the use of their work anywhere in the world.

“In our work on global policy and legal affairs, we advocate in favour of the protection of authors’ rights/copyright, bringing the voice of creators to the heart of international legislative decision-making. We aim to foster a legislative environment that supports the cultural and creative industries, thereby contributing to both cultural diversity and economic growth worldwide,” the federation explained in its statement.