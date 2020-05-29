'Def Jam deal will open more doors for me,' says Boity

TV personality-turned-rapper Boitumelo "Boity" Thulo, who has been signed by international record label Def Jam Africa, believes the deal will open more doors for her.

Def Jam Africa, which is under the Universal Music Group, announced this week that it's spreading its footprint to Africa by opening offices in South Africa and Nigeria.

Def Jam Africa is attempting to follow in the footsteps of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, its sister label, which has led and influenced hip-hop and black urban culture music for more than 35 years.

The move by Def Jam to establish an African wing to give African stars a platform to penetrate the international market has been applauded by music critics, who feel that Africa's time has come in terms of music and popular culture.

Boity, whose music career is still in its early stages, has released songs such as Bakae and Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C. She believes that anything is possible for the black female child.

The North West-born multi-talented entertainer who recently had her own reality show, Own Your Thrown, on BET Africa, says landing such a deal definitely means the sky is the limit for her.