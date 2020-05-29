Covid-19: Only 488 of more than 5,000 artists who applied for relief were paid

It took two months before a tiny percentage of artists received any relief funding from the government.

This after losing their incomes when theatres and performance venues shut down with immediate effect from March 15.

Of more than 5,000 applications from artists seeking relief from the department of sports, arts and culture, only 488 artists have been paid out, eight weeks after Covid-19 relief funding for artists and athletes was announced.

A list of those who received money was published on the department’s website this week, GroundUp reported.

A R150m relief fund, which is to be shared by artists and athletes, was announced by the department on March 25, with criteria for applications announced on March 29. The submission deadline was initially set for April 4, but was extended to April 6 because many artists were not able to obtain the necessary documents in time.

“If we cannot provide relief to artists in a period of six weeks from the date it was announced, then there’s something fundamentally wrong with the way we understand poverty,” said Market Theatre CEO Ismail Mohamed during a radio interview on May 7.