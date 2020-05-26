Def Jam Records takes first steps for footprint in Africa

US recording label Def Jam Records, which has been producing the best hip-hop talent for more than 35 years, is spreading its wings to Johannesburg and Nigeria.

Def Jam Records Africa, which is part of Universal Music Group (UMG), will focus on unearthing hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa.

The label launches with the signing of stars such as Boity, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Tshego, Tellaman, Ricky Tyler (all from South Africa), Larry Gaaga and Vector (both from Nigeria).

Universal Music Group managing director of South Africa and Sub-Saharan​ Africa Sipho Dlamini said: “For those into hip-hop, no label has such cultural and historic relevance as Def Jam. From Run DMC, to LL Cool J, Disturbing that Peace, Jay-Z, Big Sean and Kanye West, Def Jam has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide.