Buhle Samuels: I hope not having alcohol has made us better people

Most South Africans were overjoyed to learn that alcohol sales will be permitted under alert level 3 of the lockdown. However, actress Buhle Samuels has urged people to be responsible and hopes that the last few weeks have positively affected people who usually drink.

The actress took to Twitter to help her fellow South Africans celebrate what they felt was a "victory" after going through an alcohol drought. She said she hoped people used the time without alcohol to wean themselves off their dependency.

"On a serious note: I hope not having alcohol has made us better people, cut dependencies where they were, perhaps giving us a chance to deal with past issues. I hope we are more whole than we were before. Let’s be responsible and rational in our future drink-on," she said.