Entertainment

Buhle Samuels: I hope not having alcohol has made us better people

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 26 May 2020 - 10:22
Actress Buhle Samuels hopes that the last 60 days without alcohol has left people better than they were.
Actress Buhle Samuels hopes that the last 60 days without alcohol has left people better than they were.
Image: Instagram/Buhle Samuels

Most South Africans were overjoyed to learn that alcohol sales will be permitted under alert level 3 of the lockdown. However, actress Buhle Samuels has urged people to be responsible and hopes that the last few weeks have positively affected people who usually drink.

The actress took to Twitter to help her fellow South Africans celebrate what they felt was a "victory" after going through an alcohol drought. She said she hoped people used the time without alcohol to wean themselves off their dependency.

"On a serious note: I hope not having alcohol has made us better people, cut dependencies where they were, perhaps giving us a chance to deal with past issues. I hope we are more whole than we were before. Let’s be responsible and rational in our future drink-on," she said.

Buhle then engaged with her followers, some of whom were concerned that while alcohol may seem like a good thing, it had the power to mess up all the progress that a booze-free lockdown had achieved.

The actress admitted that it was "inevitable" that the alcohol ban would be lifted. She added that at some point, individual South Africans had to do what was best to protect their lives.

"The inevitable truth is that at some point, the government has to give us, the people, a chance to decide how responsible we are going to be - no matter how much they delay. Jokes aside, it really is in our hands," she wrote.

No more kissing on SA soapies as production resumes

The cast and crew of Skeem Saam knuckled down to serious business yesterday as production for the popular SABC1 soapie resumed at Sasani Studios is ...
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

Buhle Samuels takes aim at the 'rude' rich: Why is it so hard for them to stay humble?

Actress Buhle Samuels has let her fans into her thoughts about anything and everything since cory, aka Covid-19, hit our shores, and her latest ...
Pic of The Day
1 month ago

Buhle Samuels hits back after being dragged for 'Covid-19 sarcasm'

Buhle Samuels' attempt at humour during these uncertain Covid-19 times has backfired.
Pic of The Day
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X