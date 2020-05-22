Africa thrills musician Tresor as its in his DNA

Award-winning musician Tresor has just released his latest single, Thrill.

Born in the DRC, he got his big break in SA a few years ago with hit songs such as Never Let Me Go and Remedy.

He says his latest song was inspired by everything that brings us enlightenment and joy in these crazy times.

"It's an expression of great love and great joy and I just want it to be a beautiful

moment captured for people to spark joy because we're all going through mixed emotions because of the current times," says Tresor.

We spoke to him to find out about his favourite places on the African continent, some of his best travel experiences and where he would love to travel in the future.

How often do you travel?

I travel quite a lot, I don't really keep count. At the moment, I'm splitting my time between Europe and the States.

How does Africa influence your work?

Africa pretty much influences every part of everything that I do. I'm talking the music, the culture, even how we walk, how we talk, how we react to things. Everything about Africa is embedded in everything I do: how I dress, how I write my music. Everything has African DNA in it.

What is your favourite African country?

I have two favourite countries in Africa. I happen to have been born in one - Congo - and I happen to live in one - South Africa. But I love the whole continent. This is home.

Where is the last place you visited before lockdown?

I was in New York just three days before lockdown. I was actually on my way to Los Angeles to do a recording and I was in New York for meetings. None of these things came to fruition because everyone started to freak out.

I literally made it back on the last SAA flight that was allowed back in the country.