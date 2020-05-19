Tributes continue to pour in for doyen of the arts Ntate Walter Chakela

Condolences continue to pour in for fallen arts, culture and theatre legend Walter Chakela, who died on Friday night.

Born in 1953 in Vryburg, North West, Chakela has not been well since he suffered a stroke in 2017. He will be buried on May 30, and a memorial service in his honour will be convened and broadcast through virtual streaming this week.

National sector leader for languages and publishing under Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), ​Nthabiseng Jafta, said: “CCIFSA would like to send its warmest condolences to his family and literary spheres in the country. His passing comes at a time when the activism spirit of our veteran Ntate Chakela is much needed. His strive to liberate the arts and the African child's talent and voice remains cherished. We will carry the baton even in these times of Covid-19 struggles facing the arts community and the world.”

Trumpeter and respected local musician Prince Lengoasa said about Chakela: “I have lost a friend, a brother, a mentor and a father. Bra Walter gave me a break in writing and composing for theatre. He introduced me to many African intellectuals and gave me a voice as a composer and a stage on which my melodies (which were largely inspired by his prose and texts) would be heard.