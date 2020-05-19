DA condemns claims that National Arts Council paid CEO's internal hearing fees

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned allegations that the National Arts Council (NAC) allegedly paid its chief executive's legal fees for an internal disciplinary process.

According to the DA, the NAC paid R596,000.44 for Rosemary Mangope’s legal fees for a hearing concluded in 2019.

Mangope was cleared of any wrongdoing during the process, the DA said.

"The DA finds it highly irregular that the NAC would foot the bill for Mangope’s disciplinary process. This casts a massive cloud over the independence of the entire internal process into her alleged misappropriation of taxpayer money.

"Investigations into her alleged dodgy dealings at the council have been marred by controversy. In August 2018, the SA Roadies Association (Sara) filed a complaint against the office of the auditor-general (AG) for awarding the NAC with three clean audits (2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18) in a row. They questioned how AG officials did not pick up alleged irregular funds dispersed by the NAC through its disputed expired projects and funding policy (surplus funds)," the DA said in a statement.

According to the DA, Sara alleged that Mangope signed off on a "fake funding proposal" that was lodged on its behalf without the association's knowledge.