Lerato Kganyago warns about fake Thami Ndlala account threatening to spill tea after split

Just hours after media personality Lerato Kganyago announced that she and her husband, businessman Thami Ndlala had parted ways, fraudsters have jumped on the bandwagon.

Lerato and Thami celebrated their traditional wedding two months ago surrounded by friends and family at their home in the north of Johannesburg.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lerato announced through a statement that she and Thami had decided to go their separate ways.

The news sent shock waves on social media, landing Lerato and Thami on the trends list on Twitter with people dubbing it "the shortest marriage in Mzansi".

Requesting privacy during this time, Lerato warned social media users about a fake Thami account doing the rounds on social media.