Thuso Mbedu hailed as one of 'sensational rising stars to watch out for' by Vogue UK

Actress Thuso Mbedu has made the list of the eight most exciting faces on the small screen right now by Vogue UK.

The publication took a look at the newcomers who are set to become their favourite new faces to watch over the next few months.

The actress who's currently in SA due to the coronavirus pandemic was recognised for her lead role on Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.

Based on the astonishing Pulitzer Prize-winning 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead, this TV adaptation by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is sure to be as haunting as the book.

Set in the pre-civil war era of slavery, the period drama focuses on the story of Cora, a slave attempting to escape a horrific reality.

The series will follow Cora’s journey across 11 one-hour episodes.

According to the magazine, the series is guaranteed to be a huge moment for Thuso, who was nominated for an International Emmy in 2017 for her portrayal of Winnie in Is’thunzi.

It was originally set for release last year, but it is expected to air on Amazon Prime soon.

Excited about the big recognition, Thuso took to Instagram to share the amazing nod from the magazine.