Huawei Y7p introduces super high-resolution photography to the entry-level smartphone

Huawei Y7p, the latest addition to the Huawei Y Series, delivers an even richer experience with its 48MP AI triple camera, its trendy design, strong performance and smart experience.

Super high resolution 48MP AI triple camera

The Huawei Y7p smartphone is packed with a rear 48MP AI triple-camera set-up, which includes a 48MP main camera with a wide-aperture lens for capturing frame-like images and unmissable moments. Its 8MP wide-angle camera supports a 120-degree field of view for vivid video recording and photos and has a 2MP depth-assist camera for stipulating realistic, shallow, depth-of-field effects.

Night mode photography has been improved — supporting stabilisation for hand-held shots taken with a 60-second exposure, making it ideal for capturing a sky full of bright stars or night city skylines. Huawei Y7p AI Triple Camera comes with Slow-Mo. You can shoot a chain reaction slow-motion video of a falling row of dominoes at an impressive 480fps, catching little details from the moment the mechanical effect starts to the very last falling tile of domino.

The front side is as cool as the backside. Its 8MP selfie camera supports HDR portrait photos. With enhanced AI beautification, the selfie camera also features AI scene recognition that can recognise eight scenes including blue sky, plant, night scene, flower, stage, beach, snow and indoor scenes.