Huawei Y7p introduces super high-resolution photography to the entry-level smartphone
The trendy smartphone offers a 48MP AI triple camera and new improved night mode photography
Huawei Y7p, the latest addition to the Huawei Y Series, delivers an even richer experience with its 48MP AI triple camera, its trendy design, strong performance and smart experience.
Super high resolution 48MP AI triple camera
The Huawei Y7p smartphone is packed with a rear 48MP AI triple-camera set-up, which includes a 48MP main camera with a wide-aperture lens for capturing frame-like images and unmissable moments. Its 8MP wide-angle camera supports a 120-degree field of view for vivid video recording and photos and has a 2MP depth-assist camera for stipulating realistic, shallow, depth-of-field effects.
Night mode photography has been improved — supporting stabilisation for hand-held shots taken with a 60-second exposure, making it ideal for capturing a sky full of bright stars or night city skylines. Huawei Y7p AI Triple Camera comes with Slow-Mo. You can shoot a chain reaction slow-motion video of a falling row of dominoes at an impressive 480fps, catching little details from the moment the mechanical effect starts to the very last falling tile of domino.
The front side is as cool as the backside. Its 8MP selfie camera supports HDR portrait photos. With enhanced AI beautification, the selfie camera also features AI scene recognition that can recognise eight scenes including blue sky, plant, night scene, flower, stage, beach, snow and indoor scenes.
Slick, smooth and a trendy design
Huawei Y7p comes with a beautiful 6.39-inch Punch FullView display that has thinner bezels at the top, left and right sides for an immersive screen-to-body ratio of 90%, making playing games, watching videos and surfing the web a pleasure. The phone is also designed with a fingerprint scanner at the back to provide another convenient and secure way to unlock the phone.
It comes in two exquisite variants, midnight black and aurora blue, which creates a holographic effect. The colour finish is manufactured with nano textures to create a dreamy and mysterious feeling.
Strong and well grounded
The Y7p runs on the intelligent and easy to use EMUI9.1, powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710F, a 12nm SoC with an integrated Octa-core processor for swift and stronger processing. Playing games, posting on social media or streaming music online is all faster thanks to the Kirin 710F.
The phone comes with a 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The phone also supports external storage micro SD card for up to 512GB (sold separately), providing smooth and untroubled use and giving more storage space.
With a large 4000mAh (typical value) battery and Huawei’s AI power-saving technology, the Y7p offers a reliable long-lasting battery.
Smart use, smart experience
Built for gamers, the GPU Turbo 3.0 feature on the Huawei Y7p boosts performance by enhancing graphics for a more immersive gaming experience. Additional smart features also include video reminders for incoming calls, which lets you add a unique video ringtone for your friends. Meanwhile, the Huawei 9.1 SKY stereo sound, optimises the audio experience
Y7p adopts Huawei’s Full Scene Acceleration technology to deliver a smooth smartphone experience, regulating system resources and prioritising tasks accordingly to optimise system fluidity. The phone features a Smart Memory engine that swiftly allocates memory resources.
The Huawei Y7p does not come with Google Mobile Services. Users can download and enjoy the applications from the pre-installed Huawei AppGallery.
This article was paid for by Huawei.