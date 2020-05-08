Entertainment

Actor Warren Masemola is going to be a dad

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 May 2020 - 10:26
Warren Masemola has some good news.
Warren Masemola has some good news.
Image: Warren Masemola Instagram

Actor Warren Masemola and his partner are expecting a bundle of joy, and Mzansi couldn't be happier.

The Tjovitjo star is extremely private but let fans in on his personal life to announce the good news on Friday.

Sharing a picture of an ultrasound scan showing their little one, Warren quoted a verse from the Bible saying: “For this child I prayed and the lord has granted the desires of my heart.”

Soon his comments section were flooded with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

Actress Zola Nombona said, “Congratulations, daddy”, while DJ Sbu wished him “God speed”.

“Congratulations, homie. So happy for you,” wrote Lunga Shabalala.

Warren has always tried to shield his family from the spotlight but shared a series of snaps of his “wife” on Instagram this week to wish her a happy birthday.

The couple also had a picnic to celebrate the big day.

Channel apologises for Warren Masemola's F-bomb

Actor's faux pas at DStv awards 'regrettable'
Entertainment
1 month ago

No glitter as 2020 Saftas are cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

There will be no glitz and glamour for Mzansi's biggest film and television industry this year.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X