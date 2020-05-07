Entertainment

WATCH| Life under lockdown with YouTube stars Sibu Mpanza and Buhle Lupindo

By Sibu Mpanza, Buhle Lupindo and Karabo Ledwaba - 07 May 2020 - 16:02

Popular Youtubers and content creators Sibu Mpanza and Buhle Lupindo linked up with SowetanLIVE to tell us about their life under lockdown.

The duo opened up about what they're doing to keep entertained, how they're coping with their mental health and the things they miss the most from the outside world!

 

Five minutes with internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo

Eighteen-year-old internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo has been entertaining Africa and the world during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X