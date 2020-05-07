WATCH| Life under lockdown with YouTube stars Sibu Mpanza and Buhle Lupindo
Popular Youtubers and content creators Sibu Mpanza and Buhle Lupindo linked up with SowetanLIVE to tell us about their life under lockdown.
The duo opened up about what they're doing to keep entertained, how they're coping with their mental health and the things they miss the most from the outside world!
