Miss SA will not be derailed by Covid-19 pandemic, organisers say

"Covid-19 and the effects of lockdown have challenged the organisation in many ways, but we have used this time as a tool to think outside of the box and be as innovative as possible," Weil said. "We can confirm there will be a Miss SA 2020. We are excited about showcasing the new format and will make announcements on this very soon."

Long-time headline sponsor Sun International sold the Miss SA rights to Weil in August.

Zozibini Tunzi won the pageant last year and was later crowned Miss Universe.

Last year, the pageant introduced a new online entry process instead of visiting select cities. Miss SA saw a record number of entries with more than 900 women applying.

"We are fortunate that we started the online process in 2019 and intend to bring this to the forefront of what we are going to do this year," Weil said.

"Our main goal is to bring about hope and showcase women empowerment through the Miss South Africa platform and believe that in any format this will be something that the whole country gets behind."

Weil added that as much as one of the key duties of Miss SA was to meet and greet people, it was time the pageant moved in a different direction.

"Our main goal is to make Miss South Africa attainable and through online interaction this will make it easier rather than harder..."