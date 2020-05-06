Laduma Ngxokolo and Nelson Makamo's collab for Covid-19 raises R670k

SA-born global icons Laduma Ngxokolo and Nelson Makamo have teamed up in an epic collaboration to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, raking in R670,000 with their first piece together.

The pair, who have been working with DJ Black Coffee to launch a creative school in Johannesburg, combined their fashion designer and contemporary art skills to create a massive African tapestry.

The piece is a portrait of an African woman in Nelson's signature style, framed with local patterns and bright colours by Laduma.