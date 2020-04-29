Rapper Anga entering hip hop scene by force

Cape Town rapper Anga is ready to make his music debut when the lockdown ends.

The 23-year-old newcomer - real name Anganathi Beyile - has big plans to launch his career, starting with releasing the music video for his song Gxadaza.

The video will drop on May 29 and was filmed in Newton, Johannesburg.

"The music video is just me. No frills, no fancy cars or video vixens. It's my introduction to the SA hip hop scene and I wanted to encapsulate that," Anga said.

"It's shot on the streets of Jozi; I wanted it to be raw and that's what the viewers are going to get with this song and video."

Anga is also ready to release his debut album Ngenkani that is scheduled to drop in August.

On the offering, he worked with his producer friend and regular collaborator Lincoln Long.

"I always prefer calling it a compilation more than an album. Ngenkani in my native tongue means 'by force by all means necessary' and that's how I am coming into this hip hop game," Anga said.

"The project encapsulates that with an eclectic sound although still keeping to a South African musical palette.

"Anga is first and foremost a student of life. Anga is an artist and a young man just wanting to make his mark on the world.

"Coming out of Cape Town where the music scene is really fresh and vibrant, I just want to share that with the rest of South Africa, the continent and eventually the world."

Anga said during the lockdown what he has missed the most was stage performances.

"It definitely has put a damper on the plans I had of performing my music live to audiences," Anga said.