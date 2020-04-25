WATCH | Trevor Noah on missing live shows: I don't perform for myself. I like to make people feel better

Trevor Noah has opened up about his concerns regarding concerts and comedy shows probably being the last things to return after Covid-19.

Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, Trevor said the worst part of Covid-19 was not being able to tell his jokes to a live audience.

“That is maybe the worst part of what is happening for me individually. It is horrible. I've never been the kind of performer who likes the sound of my own voice or telling myself jokes in the mirror, I don't perform for myself. I like to make people feel better, I like to make them laugh, Doing this is a very strange experience.”