Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes

Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas, Forbes magazine said Friday.

The rough figure of the wealth of Kim Kardashian's hubby is $1.3 billion, the magazine said in announcing the musician is now on its list of people worth at least $1 billion.

The 42-year-old, Chicago-born rapper's Yeezy footwear often sells for more than $200 a pair in the United States and elsewhere.

West was associated with Nike for years but broke away in 2013, lending his name to Adidas as they launched their first shoe together in 2015.