Bongeziwe Mabandla's global fame keeps rising despite pandemic

Singer Bongeziwe Mabandla continues to wow the global market during the Covid-19 lockdown - all from the comfort of his home.

Mabandla featured on popular digital music platform Colors - focused on spotlighting distinctive artists with original sounds in the world - on Tuesday night.

His performance was part of the Home/Bred series that Colors has been staging every Tuesday. Colors is the same platform where Sho Madjozi debuted her smash hit John Cena last year.

"For this specific performance we ran a couple of tests to see how it will look and sound. It is not the easiest thing to set up because of the light and noise from the street, but with many attempts we got it right," Mabandla says.

His performance streamed from his home in Newton, Johannesburg, in the same spot that he shot the artwork for his new album Iimini. Mabandla performed songs from the new record including Isiphelo, Khangela and Zange.