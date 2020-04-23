Miriam Makeba hit 'Pata Pata' re-launched to fight coronavirus

South African anti-apartheid music legend Miriam Makeba's classic "Pata Pata" has been re-released with new lyrics aimed at helping beat the spread of coronavirus, UNICEF said Thursday.

The words of the 1967 song which became synonymous with South Africa's liberation struggle have been re-written to encourage safe distancing and hand washing.

"Once called the 'world's most defiantly joyful song'", it has been re-recorded, said UNICEF, "to spread information and hope in a time of coronavirus."

Benin-born Angelique Kidjo, who was mentored by Makeba, sings the re-recorded version, the UN children's fund said in a statement.

"Pata Pata" means "touch touch" in one of South Africa's vernaculars of Xhosa.

Some of the lines in the altered version go: "In this time of coronavirus it's not touch time.